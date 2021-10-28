'Front runner' Stefanson has been door knocking for decades

Politics have been in Heather Stefanson’s blood most of her life.

“I first got involved in politics, my father ran back in 1977 under Sterling Lyon, so I went door to door with him then,” said Stefanson.

The former health minister is running for the PC leadership, and ultimately for premier this Saturday.

Her opponent is former conservative MP and police officer Shelly Glover.

In the early 90s Stefanson worked in former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney’s office.

In 2000, she won former Premier Gary Filmon’s seat in Tuxedo, a Winnipeg riding she holds to this day.

In 2016 she entered cabinet when Brian Pallister became premier.

“I see myself as the candidate with the best experience I think for what’s needed moving forward,” said Stefanson.

Stefanson has most of the caucus on her side as well as support from business leaders like Mark Chipman and Sandy Riley.

“By looking at the endorsements, the public endorsements we have a pretty good sense Heather Stefanson is the front runner in this race,” said Chris Adams, adjunct professor of political studies at the University of Manitoba.

After Pallister announced he was stepping down, Stefanson was first out of the gate to declare.

She distanced herself from her former boss by opposing Bill 64, and promising consultation on issues.

Still, Chris Adams sees her as the establishment candidate.

“I would say that she’s a lifer, and she certainly is from the inside rather than the outside,” said Adams.

Stefanson said she supports the current rules around vaccine mandates and testing.

“It’s critically important that as many Manitobans get vaccinated as they can,” said Stefanson. “But to the extent that they aren’t, then we would require that testing to take place, and I think that that’s a fair and balanced approach.”

While Pallister and Dr. Brent Roussin were front and centre during the pandemic’s third wave, when Manitoba was forced to ship patients out of the province, Stefanson was the health minister.

Critics say she was not as visible as she should have been.

Stefanson said she was working behind the scenes, focusing on the surgery backlog and the vaccine rollout.

“I believe I was working diligently and doing my job,” said Stefanson.

If elected leader Stefanson will have two years to turn the party’s fortunes around before the next general election.

“We’re going to be listening to Manitobans, taking a collaborative approach to working with other levels of government, and just people within the community,” said Stefanson