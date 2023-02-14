Frost 2.0 a 'smashing success': Tourism Regina
Regina’s second annual Frost Festival saw a sizable increase in attendance from last year, according to the city.
Tourism Regina reported that Frost Festival 2023 saw 88,970 total visitors. This marks an almost 21,000 person increase from the festival’s inaugural run of 68,012 in 2022.
According to organizers, warm weather was a big help in getting people outdoors to the festival’s four hubs: Downtown Regina, the Warehouse District, Wascana Park and REAL.
“One of the purposes for this is, it’s not a time where businesses are thriving. I mean, February is not our best tourism month in Regina, although it may be in the future,” Tim Reid, president and CEO of REAL, told CTV News.
“So our hope is always; how do we use this as an opportunity to fill hotels, fill restaurants, drive opportunities for businesses that participate with Frost to find some revenue, and frankly boost their bottom line a little bit.”
Frost is set to return in 2024. However, the new staple may have to change its dates to compete with the Canadian Brier Curling Championships.
-
Annual Valentine's Day Memorial March takes to downtown CalgaryThe sounds of drums echoed across downtown Calgary on Tuesday night as about 600 people took part in the 15th annual Valentine's Day Memorial March.
-
B.C. search and rescue team from arrives home after aiding Turkish relief effortsA volunteer search and rescue team that self-deployed to Turkey's earthquake zone has returned to Vancouver to a hero's welcome after a harrowing few days as part of the international lifesaving efforts.
-
B.C. nurse shares tragic story in hopes of preventing carbon monoxide poisoningTragedy struck in June 2020 for nurse Jessica Taschner after she and her partner, Steve, were exposed to carbon monoxide from a propane-operated refrigerator while staying in her family's cabin on the Sunshine Coast.
-
67-year-old B.C. man learns he was switched at birth and isn't actually IndigenousA 67-year-old B.C. man is still trying to come to grips with the shocking news that he was switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital.
-
Regulations on short-term rentals one step closerWinnipeg could soon be taxing short-term rental properties and limiting how many an individual can own.
-
Grief, frustration, hope: Range of emotions at Vancouver’s annual memorial marchMore than three decades after the first footsteps fell, the annual memorial march for missing and murdered Indigenous women in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside has changed in many ways, but the heartache remains.
-
Esterhazy potash mine workers ratify deal with MosaicMembers of Unifor Local 892 have reached a new collective agreement with Mosaic Potash Esterhazy Limited, which will see them receive an 11.5 per cent wage increase over four years.
-
Mobile vehicle inspection passes a used car that others would've found not road-worthyAn Edmonton woman hopes others can learn from her experience after she bought a used car that turned out to be a lemon.
-
Vancouver council funds city's first 'non-police de-escalation' team as part of expanded mental health investmentVancouver city council has officially approved a $2.8-million investment in mental health support services, including the creation of a new "non-police de-escalation" team.