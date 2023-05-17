Frost advisories blanket the Maritimes ahead of chilly May night

Frost advisories have been issued by Environment Canada for all three Maritime provinces.

The combination of low temperatures near to, or just above freezing, clearing sky, and lighter winds late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning brings the risk of frost.

Some common plants most vulnerable to frost include summer annuals and vegetables (tomatoes, peppers, etc.) as well as any subtropical or tropical varieties. The advisory suggests covering up vulnerable plants, especially in frost-prone areas.

Some of the indicated colder areas in the Maritimes tonight includes most of New Brunswick but in particular the valley areas of the northwest and southeast.

For Nova Scotia, northern and central parts of the province are away from the coastline as well as the Cape Breton Highlands, and for Prince Edward Island interior areas of the province. Those locations are more likely to have air temperatures fall to freezing increasing the risk of a more widespread frost.

It is typical for the Maritimes to still have a risk of frost this time of the year. Average dates of last frost range from mid-May into early June for most of the region.

The exception is coastal areas of Nova Scotia, which have average last frost dates mostly late April into early May. Those averages are based on 30-year climate data from available weather stations. By nature of being averages that does mean that there have been occurrences of frost later in the season in the past.

Thursday night into Friday morning is also forecast to be relatively clear and chilly.

Agriculture and hobby gardeners should watch for the possibility of further frost advisories during that time. A southwest wind returns milder air to the Maritimes for Friday night into Saturday morning with a risk of frost looking unlikely then.