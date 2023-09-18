iHeartRadio

Frost advisories extended, expanded in the northeast


As the official end of summer nears, more frost advisories have been issued for a second day in a row for several areas in northeastern Ontario.

Many communities woke up to frost Tuesday and temperatures are expected to fall to near or below the freezing mark again Tuesday night.

The frost advisory includes areas near:

  • Agawa
  • Batchawana Bay
  • Elliot Lake
  • Espanola
  • Greater Sudbury
  • Killarney
  • Kirkland Lake
  • Lake Superior Park
  • Montreal River Harbour
  • Muskoka
  • North Bay
  • Parry Sound
  • Searchmont
  • Temagami
  • Temiskaming Shores
  • West Nipissing

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

