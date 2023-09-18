Frost advisories extended, expanded in the northeast

As the official end of summer nears, more frost advisories have been issued for a second day in a row for several areas in northeastern Ontario.

Many communities woke up to frost Tuesday and temperatures are expected to fall to near or below the freezing mark again Tuesday night.

The frost advisory includes areas near:

Agawa

Batchawana Bay

Elliot Lake

Espanola

Greater Sudbury

Killarney

Kirkland Lake

Lake Superior Park

Montreal River Harbour

Muskoka

North Bay

Parry Sound

Searchmont

Temagami

Temiskaming Shores

West Nipissing

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.