Frost advisories for areas near Sudbury, the Sault

As the official end of summer nears, a frost advisory has been issued for several areas in northeastern Ontario.

The advisory includes areas near Greater Sudbury, Kirkland Lake, Elliot Lake, Agawa, Lake Superior Park, Searchmont, Montreal River Harbour and Batchawana Bay.

Temperatures are expected to fall to near or below the freezing mark under clear skies tonight into Tuesday morning.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.