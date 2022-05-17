Frost advisories issued as cooler temperatures return

A stretch of unseasonably mild weather has come to an end. For seven days straight, the temperature rose above 20 degrees Celsius in Waterloo region from May 9 to 15. On five of those days, the temperature climbed over 26 C. A new temperature record was set at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on May 12 when the temperature soared to 28.8 C.

That stretch of summer-like weather is now over, with a more refreshing air mass in place and temperatures trending below seasonal.

Overnight lows Tuesday into Wednesday morning are expected to drop to near freezing. With clear and calm conditions in the forecast, Environment Canada has issued frost advisories.

Northern Wellington County, Northern Perth County and Southern Grey County are included in the alert advising folks in these areas to cover up plants, especially in frost-prone areas. Frost during the growing season leads to potential damage and destruction of plants and crops.

Waterloo region and Southern Wellington County are not included in the frost advisory, as of 12p.m. Tuesday, however it’s suggested people take necessary precautions with the risk of frost in place.