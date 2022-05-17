Frost advisories issued as cooler temperatures return
A stretch of unseasonably mild weather has come to an end. For seven days straight, the temperature rose above 20 degrees Celsius in Waterloo region from May 9 to 15. On five of those days, the temperature climbed over 26 C. A new temperature record was set at the Region of Waterloo International Airport on May 12 when the temperature soared to 28.8 C.
That stretch of summer-like weather is now over, with a more refreshing air mass in place and temperatures trending below seasonal.
Overnight lows Tuesday into Wednesday morning are expected to drop to near freezing. With clear and calm conditions in the forecast, Environment Canada has issued frost advisories.
Northern Wellington County, Northern Perth County and Southern Grey County are included in the alert advising folks in these areas to cover up plants, especially in frost-prone areas. Frost during the growing season leads to potential damage and destruction of plants and crops.
Waterloo region and Southern Wellington County are not included in the frost advisory, as of 12p.m. Tuesday, however it’s suggested people take necessary precautions with the risk of frost in place.
-
20-year-old pleads guilty to killing dog in Chatham, Ont. shooting last yearA guilty plea to killing a dog was entered in a Chatham courtroom on Tuesday, following what police called a targeted shooting last January.
-
Many Canadians feel gun violence getting worse in their communities: pollMany Canadians say gun violence is increasing in the communities they live in, with residents in major cities and the country's largest provinces mostly reporting such views, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Winnipeggers rally to save West Kildonan LibraryA group of Winnipeggers were outside the West Kildonan Library on Tuesday to rally against the city’s proposed plan to move the library to the Garden City Shopping Centre.
-
Hunter's wife testifies she warned husband not to drink and drive the night he diedA hunter's wife has testified she warned her husband not to drink and drive or get in a fight the night he and his uncle were shot to death on a rural Alberta road.
-
Busiest stretch of Banff Avenue closed to vehicles for the summerThe Town of Banff has closed a two-block stretch of Banff Avenue, as well as a section of Caribou Street, to create a pedestrian-friendly area until Oct. 10.
-
G1 driver 3 times legal limit among 15 impaired drivers caught last weekendOttawa police say officers nabbed 15 impaired drivers over the weekend, including a suspended G1 driver who had three times the legal alcohol limit.
-
-
Labour and delivery services resume at Truro hospital following floodLabour and delivery services have resumed at the Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro, N.S.
-
Man rescues distressed pup from hot carA woman accused of leaving her puppy in a hot car in Bradford has been charged under the Provincial Animal Welfare Services Act.