Frost advisories issued for northern Ont. communities

It's the time of year when overnight temperatures begin to plunge. Environment Canada issued frost advisories Wednesday for several communities in northeastern Ontario.

Affected areas include Timmins, Cochrane, Iroquois Falls, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Temiskaming Shores, Kapuskasing, Hearst, Smooth Rock Falls, Temagami, Little Abitibi, Kesagami Lake, Chapleau, Missinaibi Lake, Gogama, Foleyet, Fraserdale and Pledger Lake.

Frost is expected tonight and early Thursday morning as the temperature falls to the freezing mark.

"Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas," Environment Canada said.

"Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees."