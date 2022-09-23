Frost advisory in effect for Ottawa and the region

Just one day after summer officially ended, a frost advisory is in effect for Ottawa, with temperatures expected to fall near the freezing mark Friday night.

Friday's high is expected to reach a high of 13 C, but the low Friday night could reach 1 C with patchy frost, according to Environment Canada.

The frost advisory is in effect for all of Eastern Ontario and extends as far west as Georgian Bay and as far north as Sudbury. It's also in effect for parts of west Quebec.

Environment Canada isues frost advisories when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season.

They are warning people to cover up plants and take other preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

The temperature of 4.8 C at 5 a.m. Friday was the coolest temperature in Ottawa since late-May.

Summer officially ended just after 9 p.m. Thursday, making Friday the first official day of fall.

Warmer temperatures will return over the weekend. There will be sunshine on Saturday with a high of 19 C.

The outlook for Sunday is a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 18 C.

Rain is in the forecast for Monday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 17 C and a low of 8 C.