Frost advisory in effect for parts of eastern Ontario

While the fall equinox is still a few days away, there is a sign of the steady march toward winter in eastern Ontario.

A frost advisory is in effect for a large swath of central and eastern Ontario, including areas such as Barry's Bay, Killaloe, Stirling, Tweed, and Madoc. The advisories extend west to Elliot Lake, north to Kirkland Lake, and south to Lake Simcoe.

Environment Canada says temperatures are expected to fall to near freezing overnight into Wednesday morning in those areas, which could affect crops and other plants.

"Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees," the advisory says.

Parts of western Quebec, such as Temiscaming and Val d'Or are also under a frost advisory.

There is no advisory for Ottawa-Gatineau, or areas to the east of the capital.