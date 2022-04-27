iHeartRadio

Frost advisory in effect for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

The forecaster says some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees,” says the statement.

Temperatures are forecast to remain near the freezing mark early Wednesday morning, resulting in patchy frost.

Frost is also expected Wednesday night into Thursday.

