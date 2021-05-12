Frost advisory issued despite fair weather in Windsor-Essex forecast

Despite the sunny forecast, Environment Canada says there’s still a chance of frost.

The forecaster has issued a frost advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

There’s a risk of frost with temperatures falling to near or just below freezing overnight Wednesday and early Thursday morning.

Environment Canada says the advisory covers large swath of southern Ontario. Locations near the lakeshore and urban centers may remain mild enough to limit frost.

Residents are asked to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Temperatures are expected to warm up to a high of 16 C on Wednesday, with sunny skies. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon.

“There are some signs of fair weather coming our way,” says CTV Windsor meteorologist Gary Archibald. “We will be under a ridge of high pressure which should keep things fair.”

Here’s the breakdown for the rest of the week:

Thursday - sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 19 C.

Thursday night - clear. Low 7 C.

Friday - sunny. High 19 C.

Friday night - clear. Low 8 C.

Saturday - a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Saturday night - cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

Sunday - a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Sunday night - cloudy periods. Low 10 C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 19.8 C and the average low is 8.5 C.