Frost advisory issued for communities north of Calgary

A frost advisory was issued for areas just north of Calgary Tuesday evening including the following communities:

Mountain View Co. near Carstairs and Stirlingville;

Mountain View Co. near Cremona and Water Valley;

Mountain View Co. near Olds and Didsbury;

Mountain View Co. near Sundre;

Rocky View Co. near Airdrie and Crossfield;

Rocky View Co. near Bottrel and Madden; and

Rocky View Co. near Cochrane;

Patchy frost is in the forecast. Gardeners are advised to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive trees and plants.

No advisory was in place for Calgary.