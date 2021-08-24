iHeartRadio

Frost advisory issued for communities north of Calgary



A frost advisory was issued for areas just north of Calgary Tuesday evening including the following communities:

  • Mountain View Co. near Carstairs and Stirlingville;
  • Mountain View Co. near Cremona and Water Valley;
  • Mountain View Co. near Olds and Didsbury;
  • Mountain View Co. near Sundre;
  • Rocky View Co. near Airdrie and Crossfield;
  • Rocky View Co. near Bottrel and Madden; and
  • Rocky View Co. near Cochrane;

Patchy frost is in the forecast. Gardeners are advised to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive trees and plants.

No advisory was in place for Calgary.

