Frost advisory issued for Friday morning

Temperatures are expected to drop near or slightly below zero across much of central and eastern Alberta overnight and early Friday morning. So, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a frost warning that includes the City of Edmonton.

This probably won't be a hard, killing frost in the city. But, temperatures could slip 2 to 4 degrees below zero in some areas within the advisory zone.

If you have gardens and plants you'd like to keep for a bit longer, you should consider covering them up tonight.

This will be a one-off with warmer temperatures in the forecast after Friday morning. Morning lows through the weekend and into early next week are expected to be well above zero.

 

The advisory includes:

  • City of Edmonton-St Albert-Sherwood Park
  • Airdrie-Cochrane-Olds
  • Bonnyville-St Paul-Cold Lake-Lac La Biche
  • Drumheller-Three Hills
  • Fort McMurray-Fort MacKay
  • Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville-Redwater-Smoky Lake
  • Hanna-Coronation-Oyen
  • Leduc-Camrose-Wetaskiwin
  • Lloydminster-Wainwright-Vermilion-Provost
  • Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler
  • Rocky Mountain House-Caroline
  • Westlock-Barrhead-Athabasca
