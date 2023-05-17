Frost advisory issued for London, Ont. region

As the city comes to life with blooming flowers and shoppers rush to garden centres to buy new plants for their gardens, it appears as though the cold weather isn’t quite done with the Forest City, as a frost advisory has been issued for overnight Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, a frost advisory is in effect for the region, with widespread frost expected overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as temperatures drop to near or below the freezing mark.

The weather authority warns that some plants “may be damaged or even destroyed” by frost, and that preventative measures should be taken, such as covering up plants in frost-prone areas.

On Wednesday night, London can expect clear skies and a low of 0 C, with patchy frost.

Sunny skies will be in the forecast on Thursday with a high of 19 C, but make sure to wear sunscreen if you’re outside as the UV index will reach eight.

For the last day of the workweek, London will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 21 C. Overnight, skies will be overcast with a 70 per cent chance of showers, and a low of 11 C.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Saturday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 16 C.

Sunday: Sunny. High of 20 C.

Monday: Sunny. High of 18 C.

Tuesday: Sunny. High of 23 C.