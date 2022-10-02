iHeartRadio

Frost advisory issued for Monday morning


Frost is seen on the ground in this file photo. (Betty Price/MyNews)

A frost advisory has been issued for Guelph, Kitchener, Cambridge and the Region of Waterloo.

Environment Canada says temperatures are forecast to fall to near zero degrees Celsius overnight into Monday morning. Patchy frost is expected.

Environment Canada encourages people to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost could damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

