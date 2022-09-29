Frost advisory issued for Ottawa

A frost advisory is in effect for the city of Ottawa, with temperatures set to drop to the lowest level since the spring.

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning temperatures near or below the freezing market are expected overnight.

"Frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas," the weather agency said, adding residents should cover up plants and trees.

The forecast calls for a sunny Thursday and a high of 14 C.

Tonight will be clear, with a low of plus 1 C.

It will be warmer on Friday with sunshine throughout the day and a high of 19 C.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15 C on Saturday. A few clouds will roll in Saturday evening and temperatures will drop to 3 C overnight.

The outlook for Sunday is sunny and a high of 14 C. Monday will be sunny, with a high of 16 C.