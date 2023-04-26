Frost advisory issued for Toronto as temperatures drop overnight

The unseasonably warm temperatures recorded in Toronto earlier this month will feel even more like a distant memory when temperatures drop Wednesday night.

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for the city as temperatures are expected to fall near or below the freezing mark.

The colder conditions are forecast to start at approximately 8 p.m. before dropping to a low of 1 C by 4 a.m., which will feel like -2 C with the wind chill.

Some plants may be damaged by the frost, Environment Canada warns, and residents are advised to cover up vegetation in frost-prone areas.

“Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops,” the weather agency said in its advisory.

ONTARIO'S SUMMER FORECAST: What to expect from June to September

Other areas affected by the advisory include Windsor, Essex, and Chatham-Kent, Ont.

Temperatures are expected to swing back up to around 10 C by Thursday afternoon ahead of what is forecast to be a rainy weekend.

Earlier this month, Toronto and other parts of southern Ontario broke weather records when temperatures soared to 29 C in some areas.