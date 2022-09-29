Frost advisory issued for Waterloo region

A frost advisory has been issued for the Region of Waterloo, Wellington County and Guelph.

On Thursday, Environment Canada issued the advisory saying temperatures near or below the freezing mark are expected overnight into Friday morning.

“Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees, the advisory from the weather agency says. “Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.”

The frost advisory is in effect across much of southern Ontario.