Frost Regina winter festival gears up for 2nd year

Frost Regina, a winter festival spanning 10 days, will be back for another year taking place from Feb. 3 to Feb 12, 2023.

The festival will be located across four winter hubs, including the Warehouse District, REAL District, Wascana Centre, and downtown.

Various sorts of entertainment will take place, including concerts, ice slides, night skating, dog sleds, light projections, ice sculptures, snow mazes, an Indigenous village, and Kids Play Zone.

Organizers are looking for volunteers to help with the festival.

For more information, visit Frost Regina’s website.

Last year’s inaugural festival saw more than 68,000 visitors take part in various events.