Frost risk south and east of Edmonton

It shouldn't be a hard, killing frost. But, areas southeast and east of Edmonton will wake up to temperatures near or slightly below zero Wednesday.

There were a few spots outside of Edmonton that hit -1 C early Tuesday morning while the city stayed 6 C above zero.

Within city limits, there's no risk of frost Wednesday morning. But, the following regions ARE under a Frost Advisory from Environment and Climate Change Canada:

  • Leduc-Camrose-Wetaskiwin
  • Lloydminster-Wainwright-Vermilion-Provost
  • Hanna-Coronation-Oyen
