Frostbite advisory ends in Ottawa, but cold nights still ahead
A frostbite advisory has ended in Ottawa, but Environment Canada is still calling for some cold nights ahead.
Ottawa Public Health ended its frostbite advisory early Monday afternoon. But the day’s sunny weather and high of -11 C will give way to a low of -18 C overnight into Tuesday. The wind chill will make it feel more like -25.
Tuesday will reach a high of -2 C, after an early morning wind chill of -17. Tuesday night will see cloudy periods and a low of -6 C.
FYI: the Frostbite Advisory is now over. https://t.co/rL7Sd48HFq— Ottawa Public Health (@OttawaHealth) January 3, 2022
Wednesday expect snow and temperatures right around the freezing mark. The overnight low into Thursday will reach -9 C.
Thursday’s high will be -9 C with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. The low that night will reach -18 heading into Friday, which will see a low in the negative double-digits.
-
U.S. jury finds Theranos founder Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investorsA U.S. jury on Monday found Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of conspiring to defraud investors in the blood testing startup. Holmes was convicted on four of 11 counts.
-
Did the coyote cull stop aggressive behaviour in Vancouver's Stanley Park? Here's an updateIt appears the cull targeting coyotes in a popular Vancouver park didn't put an end to aggressive behaviour entirely.
-
Skier rescued after breaking leg in avalanche on North ShoreA skier who was caught up in an avalanche on Hollyburn Mountain Monday survived with a broken leg, according to North Shore Rescue.
-
Residents rebuilding after fire destroys apartment on New Year's EveA large fire tore through a Sherbrook apartment building on New Year's Eve, and now residents are picking up the pieces.
-
Local businesses react to new wave of restrictionsLocal business owners are frustrated with another round of restrictions coming into effect on Wednesday.
-
Families and education workers prepare for online learningFamilies found out Monday that their children are going back to remote learning, just 48 hours before they were set to return to the classroom.
-
Olympic snowboarder Mark McMorris expects Beijing Olympics to go ahead as plannedCanada's Mark McMorris is doing all he can to stay safe ahead of the Beijing Olympics -- which he expects will start as scheduled.
-
'Bring down those barriers': Grant helping Regina salon launch training program for First Nations youthA Regina salon plans to launch a remote training program for First Nations youth, thanks to money from a national grant.
-
'Groundhog Day': Local restaurant owners express frustration at the new round of restrictionsOn Monday, the Ford government announced indoor dining at restaurants, bars and other food establishment will close on Jan.5 for at least 21 days.