It's a midwinter weekend in Ottawa.

The weather is great for staying in, making some hot meals and getting cozy, if that's your thing. There should be plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, but a frostbite advisory is in effect from Ottawa Public Health.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes a mainly sunny Saturday, with a high of minus 11°C and a wind chill of minus 21.

OPH said Saturday it was issuing a frostbite advisory because of the frigid wind chills.

Well, we made it to January 23 without having to do this, but...



A #FrostbiteAdvisory is now in effect, continuing until further notice. Windchill temps will "warm up" to -20C briefly today, but will drop below -25C tonight & tomorrow morning.



Stay safe! https://t.co/ackEydfGpB pic.twitter.com/x81nB4iDfR

The sky should be clear Saturday night, as the temperature drops to a low of minus 18°C with a wind chill around minus 25.

Sunday's forecast is clear and sunny with a high of minus 10°C and a wind chill around minus 25 in the morning and minus 15 in the afternoon.

Monday's outlook is cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 7°C.