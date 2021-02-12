Bundle up, Ottawa. Or better yet, just stay inside.

Friday's bone-chilling weather kicks off what Environment Canada's senior climatologist says will be the coldest weekend of the year in the capital region.

On Friday, expect mainly sunny weather with a high of -12 C. But the wind chill will make it feel more like -27 in the morning and -15 in the afternoon.

An Ottawa Public Health frostbite advisory remains in effect.

The overnight wind whill will drop to -29 heading into Saturday. Saturday will be sunny again but even colder; the high will reach -14 C with a wind chill of -17.

There could be some flurries Saturday night.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -8 C. Family Day Monday will see the same conditions with a high of -9 C.

Things will gradually warm up to more seasonal temperatures as next week continues.