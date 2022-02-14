Frostbite risk: Northern Ontario between -40 C and -45 C

In a chilly start to the workweek, temperatures Monday morning in northern Ontario are between -40 C and -45 C with the wind chill as the extreme cold continues.

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for the entire region.

"Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill," Canada's weather service said.

"Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes."

SCHOOL BUS CANCELLATIONS

Nipissing – Parry Sound Student Transportation Services has 13 corridor cancellations. Find the list here.

North East Tri-Board Student Transportation has cancelled 219 routes. Find the list here.