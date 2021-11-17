FrostFest set to launch in 2 Calgary parks over 2 weekends

Calgarians looking for something to get them out of the house can explore two city parks over two weekends as part of FrostFest.

The new, free event is being put on by the city, first at Valleyview Park (3224 26th Street S.E.) from Nov. 19-21, then the following weekend it will move to Sacramento Park (10404 Sacramento Drive S.W.) from Nov. 26-28.

FrostFest activities are scheduled each event day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"We know that Calgarians love to get outside and experience all that Calgary has to offer outdoors, even when the weather turns cold," said Calgary Parks director Kyle Ripley.

"FrostFest is an exciting new event that will give Calgarians one more way to safely connect with nature and neighbours, and have fun exploring two of our fabulous local park spaces."

Featured events will include:

Forest Friends animal light art display;

The DOOR(S) light art display;

Sobercrew/AIM drum group;

Carnival games and crafts;

Ice sculptures and daily ice carving demonstrations;

Fire pits, warming huts and play forts;

On-site DJ playing music;

YYC Food Trucks;

Stilt walkers;

#FrostFestYYC selfie photo station, and;

A licensed Warming Café for adults (under-18s welcome with a parent or guardian).

All current guidelines for outdoor events set out by Alberta Health, the province and the city will be followed and anyone feeling unwell is asked to stay home.

"Everyone should screen themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 using the Alberta Health Daily Checklist prior to coming to the event," read a release.

"Once at the event, visitors are asked to maintain two-metre distance between households or use face coverings if you can’t physically distance.

Because it is outdoors, proof of vaccination will only be required for the licenced Warming Café.

The events are part of the city's Winter City Strategy, which council asked administrators to create in 2019 "to celebrate our unique winter opportunities, extend Calgary’s festival and event season, find ways to improve safety and accessibility and improve the economy during the winter months."

More winter activities and events can be found online.