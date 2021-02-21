A chilly morning should make way for a mild afternoon today.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes a few clouds and a morning wind chill of around minus 20. By the afternoon, we can expect a high of minus 2 C, with a wind chill of around minus 7.

More clouds move in after midnight, bringing snow overnight. The low is minus 8 C.

Expect about 5 cm snow throughout the day on Monday with a mild high of 0 C.

On Tuesday, the forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of flurries and a high of 2 C. Wednesday's outlook includes a rain/snow mix and a high of 3 C.