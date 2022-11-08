iHeartRadio

Frozen body found outside Saskatoon’s City Centre Church


A male was found dead outside City Centre Church on Sunday morning, the Saskatoon Police Service said.

A spokesperson for Saskatoon police said that paramedics and police officers discovered his frozen body after receiving a 911 call around 8:30 a.m.

The death is not considered suspicious.

Investigation into the death was handed over to the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Office, police said.

