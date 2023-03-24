'Frozen Fierceness': New life for Chinook Blast's postponed 'Drag on Ice'

A drag queen skating performance that was to be held at Olympic Plaza during the Chinook Blast festivities has been resurrected and will now include a family skating party.

The Drag on Ice and DJ Gaysnakes show, which was postponed due to safety concerns regarding planned protests, will now take place on the afternoon of Saturday, April 1 at Henry Viney Arena in northeast Calgary.

Tickets for the show will be available through a pay-what-you-can model, ranging from $5 to $20, with proceeds benefitting the Walls Down Collective and The Accessible Queer Space Fund.

The event will run from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to bring their own skates and take to the ice.

Drag on Ice was to take place on the skating rink at Olympic Plaza on Feb. 11 and 12 before Chinook Blast officials announced on Feb. 10 plans to "postpone the programming to a later date when we can better ensure the safety of everyone."

A co-producer and organizer of the event, who goes by the stage name Karla Marx, told CTV News at the time that the postponement was "very disappointing" but necessary due to the risk of violence and harassment. She added that indoor events provide an additional level of security.

Announcing the new date for our postponed Drag on Ice and DJ Gaysnakes performances! As you know, we had to reschedule our event due to safety concerns, and we want to thank you all for your understanding and patience. Learn more about the new event here: https://t.co/V219eoCdWY pic.twitter.com/bCTc5ZbN6g



