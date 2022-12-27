iHeartRadio

Frozen in time: London, Ont. viewers capture scenes from weekend winter storm


Southwestern Ontario was battered by a multi-day winter storm that brought along with it gusting winds, blowing snow, and white-out conditions.

But despite the less than ideal Christmas weather, several CTV News viewers managed to find beauty amid the wintery chaos and sent in their snapshots of the holiday snowstorm.

From frozen landscapes in Port Stanley to wildlife venturing out in the snow, check out the photo carousel below of viewer-submitted photos.

