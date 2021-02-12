The cold snap Winnipeg is experiencing has led to a flood in calls for frozen pipes in city homes.

According to data released by the City of Winnipeg on Friday, from February 5 to 12, they received 287 calls from homeowners regarding frozen pipes inside their homes.

This is up significantly from the week of January 29 to February 5, where 86 calls for internal plumbing issues were received.

In addition, the city also received 64 calls for pipes in the ground which belong to homeowners this week, up from 21 the week before.

One call this week was related to a frozen pipe belonging to the city, which was unchanged from the week before.

This week, city crews responded to a water main break on Westminster Avenue between Ethelbert Street and Canora Street that flooded the road with icy water.

CTV News spoke with Mark Pelletier, owner of Shorty’s Plumbing and Heating in Winnipeg, earlier this week, who said the phone was ringing non-stop since the weekend for frozen pipe calls.

He said homeowners should make sure their pipes and crawl spaces are insulated, and have their heating system checked annually to ensure the furnace or boiler is working.

-with files from CTV’s Touria Izri.