Frustrated residents continue to call for change to 17th Avenue S.W. noise pollution

It’s one of the busiest stretches of roadways in the city and area residents are once again saying not enough is being done to limit the noise from vehicles along 17th Avenue S.W.

“It’s really frustrating and has gotten worse over the last couple of years,” said Kevin Morrison, who has lived near 17th Avenue, off 11th Street S.W., for more than a decade.

“I think it's really a small number of bad actors. Somebody accelerating out of a red light to go one block, and then decelerating.”

Residents feel the street has become a racetrack for drivers to speed along and rev their engines or motorcycles at all times of day, including overnight.

“Nobody wants to hear that,” said Morrison.

“People know they aren’t supposed to be revving their vehicles at two in the morning. What we need is enforcement on the few people that are making it really tough on all the residents down here.”

Currently, the city of Calgary’s decibel limit noise is 96 decibels, which is equivalent to a lawn mower.

Edmonton, the United Kingdom and France have tested photo radar systems that use noise levels rather than speed to help enforce laws.

Under the current Traffic Safety Act, drivers can be fined up to $162 for failing to follow regulations intended to reduce noise, such as an inappropriate muffler or driving in a manner that disturbs residents between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

One solution for the Beltline Neighbourhoods Association is to make 17thAvenue S.W., car free.

“It would probably attract 10 times more people down here on a Friday or Saturday night,” said association president Peter Oliver.

“Quite frankly, no one really enjoys a whole bunch of cars blowing smoke in your face when you’re trying to sit on a patio out here.”

The car-free idea is a similar approach that Inglewood has taken on Sunday’s through August.

“Car free 17th Ave. for Friday (and) Saturday night, we think would be amazing,” said Oliver.

“All the businesses we’ve spoken to love the idea.”

Oliver, who also lives off 17th Avenue S.W., believes the excessive noise is driving people away.

“It’s something that shouldn’t continue to be ignored, because it’s having such a negative impact on the area," he said.

“It’s making it harder and harder to live down here if it's a car show, (where) toy cars (are) making pow-pow sounds every 20 seconds.”

Current Ward 8 Coun. Evan Woolley declined comment for this story.

CTV News has reached out to Calgary Police Services for comment, but have not heard back.