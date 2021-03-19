It’s been one week since Sudbury re-entered lockdown and hair salons in the city are not happy.

A hair salon in Hanmer called Shear Magic is going against lockdown rules and the owner has kept her doors open.

Sherry Dawson told CTV News she continues to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols, but is accepting clients.

Another salon owner, Jerica Wentzell, said the lockdown is unfair to businesses such as hers.

“I do feel extremely, unfairly impacted,” said Wentzell, who owns Gingersnap Salon.

“I just want the ability to make a living like many other small businesses can under the new grey framework.”

Wentzell, along with other hair salon owners in the city, have sent a letter to Mayor Brian Bigger, city council, Public Health Sudbury & Districts and Premier Doug Ford expressing their concerns and frustrations.

“The letter that I wrote basically detailed the safety precautions that we take in our industry,” said Wentzell.

“We screen clients before they come in, we have the ability to see everything they’ve touched and we sanitize in between clients. We wear not only masks, but face shields.”

“I feel like our safety goes above and beyond compared to what some businesses that are open do,” she added.

The owner of Alchemy On Lorne is hopeful the health unit will work alongside salon owners to find a solution.

“If we are being as safe as possible, what else can we do? And what would they like us to do?” said Sabrina Byrnes.

“There should be an open discussion between us and the health unit. Nobody wants to whip their masks off and open, counter to the law. Of course we don’t.

“But we would like some clear guidelines so that we can open safely and do what we can to serve our guests safely.”

Sudbury will remain in lockdown until at least March 28.