Mayor Don Iveson is planning to order a formal inquiry after video surfaced of police officers forcing homeless Edmontonians out of an LRT station into frigid temperatures.

“Asking city administrators to bring back a report on our extreme weather protocol clarifying what our city employees, including police, are expected to do with citizens experiencing homelessness and other situations that put them at risk," Iveson said.

The video shows Edmonton Police Service officers removing homeless people from the Central LRT station. It was taken by a member of the Bear Clan Patrol who was at the station giving food to people escaping the cold weather.

“We are not there to break any laws… we’re there as a community helping a community,” said Judith Gale, leader of the Bear Clan Patrol Edmonton Beaver Hills House.

“Everything’s closed during COVID… there’s nowhere for people to go, quite literally, and that’s so problematic.”

According to Gale, people had their masks off to eat when officers told them they had to leave.

“Some people had what little belongings they have on the ground… and EPS wouldn’t even allow them to pick up their belongings,” said Gale.

Iveson said the actions of the officers Sunday night is “not the way the city strives to serve Edmontonians experiencing homelessness.”

"In light of the extreme cold weather we've been experiencing as of late, it's heartbreaking and it's frustrating to watch.

"My expectation would be that any time people are being sent out of a warm place to a cold place during extreme weather that real care and attention is given by whoever is giving that enforcement, to try to refer people to somewhere safe, to try to secure transportation to help people access services… so it would be my hope that when there are circumstance that require helping people to access those services, that the emphasis is really on help them get them to a safe place and location to do that."

Edmonton reached a low of -25 C Sunday, without the wind chill. Some city shelters are at capacity, Iveson said, but there is still space available.

“EPS was not doing their job, in my mind," Gale said. "They weren’t following their oath to serve and protect, rather they put at least 20 people, that evening, in peril in -33 wind chill in the downtown core."

Gale reiterated the call for officers to receive compassion training. She also said she would like to see police focus on major crimes and to “leave community to help community, because we do it best.”

According to an EPS spokesperson, members of the Edmonton Police Service met with members of the Bear Clan Patrol Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Edmonton currently has its “Extreme Weather Protocol” active. The program adds additional space in existing shelters and can provide transport to city shelters.

The protocol is set to deactivate on Wednesday as temperatures rise.

SHELTERS ARE A BAND AID SOLUTION

The mayor said Sunday night's incident served as a reminder that Edmonton needs more supportive housing.

"Edmonton city council has long maintained shelters are not the solution to end homelessness – supportive housing is."

"I still believe that solving homelessness is within sight, and if the public response to this incident is any indication, it is clear that Edmontonians also care about justice and dignity for our most vulnerable neighbours."

Iveson said he hoped the upcoming provincial budget will provide funding for such initiatives “which will open the door to further rapid-housing initiatives from the federal government.”