FSIN Chief 'respects' Poundmaker Cree Nation's decision to leave FSIN

The Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says he respects the decision of Poundmaker Cree Nation to leave the FSIN, but he says the band will still receive benefits secured by the federation.

“In a roundabout way they are still part of FSIN because they are still receiving revenues,” said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron.

Poundmaker will still get its share of the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority’s (SIGA) profit that goes to the 74 First Nations of Saskatchewan, says Cameron.

In 2020-2021 SIGA generated $85.7 million in revenue and $16.6 million in net income. Under the First Nations Gaming Act, all profits are returned to the beneficiaries.

Poundmaker’s band council issued a news release on Oct. 12 saying it has left the organization.

Cameron says he spoke with Poundmaker’s Chief Duane Antoine last week about their decision to leave.

“He did tell me it was the recommendations coming from his community, his elders, his counsellors and band members and we respect that,” said Cameron.

Cameron says the decision provides a clear path for Poundmaker to negotiate on its own behalf with governments.

“If Chief Duane Antoine and his community wants to deal directly with the federal government, we respect that. And we’ve always stated for several years … that should be the nation to nation relationship and we would just play a supporting role,” Cameron said.

Poundmaker Cree Nation stated it would now represent itself directly in negotiations with governments and create their own self-determined initiatives within Treaty 6.