FSIN official apologizes for comments at kids' hockey tournament

A Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) official is apologizing for how he introduced an Under 9 hockey team at a recent event.

The apology comes after the chief and council of Beardy's and Okemasis' Cree Nation released a statement criticizing FSIN director of sports Corey O'Soup.

While introducing the Beardy's Blackhawks at the 2022 Youth FSIN Hockey Championship, O'Soup referred to the team as the "beerhawks" on two separate occasions according to the statement.

"The comments were disrespectful and upsetting to all who overheard what was said and demonstrated a complete lack of professionalism, poor judgement and improper sportsmanship," the statement said.

Following the statement's release on Monday, O'Soup apologized in a video livestreamed on Facebook.

"I'm here to apologize for a hurtful introduction that I made while presenting a trophy to your Under 9 team," O'soup said.

O'Soup said the mispronunciation was "not intentional, nor a joke."

"I understand with all the issues facing us today around mental health and addictions that our communities suffer through that this has caused hurt and pain for you and your young people."

Vice-Chief Aly Bear joined O'Soup on the livestream, apologizing on behalf of the FSIN.

"We do not condone this type of attitude or behaviour and it was not done intentionally," she said.

Bear said O'Soup would not be attending the upcoming FSIN adult hockey tournament.

"This will have to be something that we're going to have to look at internally," Bear said.

"He has taken full responsibility for what happened and I respect that."