FSIN pays tribute to families of victims in James Smith attacks

On Sunday members of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) paid tribute to the families of James Smith Cree Nation at the annual Spirit of Our Nations Pow wow.

FSIN fourth vice-chief Heather Bear says it’s important to share love and prayers for the families.

“Giving our love and our prayers and our kindness, the power of our people today was shown in the pow wow circle,” said Bear. “It's about healing, love, kindness.”

Eleven people were killed in the attacks in James Smith Cree Nation that started on September 4. RCMP said some of the people who died were trying to provide help for victims.

Bear says there’s a story of great healing that will come from the adversity faced by the James Smith Cree Nation community.

“James Smith, Chakastaypasin, Peter Chapman, they’re going to tell a story about great healing,” Bear told CTV News. “They’re going to tell a story about promise, a story about great strength, great courage, and we’re going to rise above this.”

Part of the healing process involves gathering to celebrate tradition, culture, and language, says Bear. But she says it’s not limited to the people of James Smith Cree Nation.

“What happened at James Smith is going to ignite the need and urgency to bring back our culture, our values, our systems, our healing, our land,” she said.

Bear says it won’t help to dwell in the past, rather focus on making tomorrow a better day.

She is confident in the young leaders of tomorrow who learn and carry the tradition of their elders.