Ft. Saskatchewan man wanted for aggravated assault and forcible confinement: RCMP

Sherwood Park and Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted on charges including forcible confinement and aggravated assault.

Jason Trevor Hipson, 45, was charged on May 20. According to police, a victim in her early 50s was admitted to hospital with severe injuries after being held captive.

Hipson is also charged with using a weapon during the commission of a sexual assault, overcoming resistance to commit an indictable offence (choke, strangle or suffocate), overcoming resistance to commit an indictable offence (administer an overpowering drug), and theft of a motor vehicle.

He is described as white, 167 centimetres (5’6”) and 90 kilograms (200 lbs.), with brown hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent the City of Edmonton, police said.

Hipson has been previously convicted in Nova Scotia of offences including robbery, break and enter, and sexual assault.

Hipson remaining at large is a public safety concern, according to police, and he should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900, Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or submit a tip online.