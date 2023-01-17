Fuel oil spill reaches Ramsey Lake in Sudbury

A fuel oil spill that took place Jan. 14 in Sudbury has reached Ramsey Lake, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Tuesday.

The health unit was notified Jan. 17 by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks that the spill at a residence on Gennings Street “has now migrated to the shoreline of Ramsey Lake in Greater Sudbury.”

Residents in the affected area have been notified.

“Currently, the risk to the public from the spill is low,” the health unit’s Burgess Hawkins said in a news release.

“However, fuel oil floats, and it can move under the ice and potentially affect private drinking water intakes … We are advising residents who draw their drinking water directly from Ramsey Lake via a private drinking water intake to monitor their water.”

Contaminated water may have a petroleum odour and a glass of water may have an oily sheen on top, Hawkins said.

Avoid fishing on the lake in that area of Gennings Street, Public Health said.

The cause of the spill was a leaking fuel oil tank. Public Health notified neighbours Jan. 14.

“At that time, the (province) advised Public Health that Ramey Lake was not impacted by the spill, as the oil was confined to the property,” the release said.

“The spill is not in the vicinity of the David Street Water Treatment Plant intake, and according to (the province), poses no risk to the municipal drinking water system at this time. The City of Greater Sudbury is also aware of and monitoring the situation.”

Anyone with questions can call the health unit at 705-522-9200, ext. 464, or after hours at 705-688-4366.

The Sudbury office of the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks can be reached at 705-507-5049.