Fuel prices jump across the Maritimes


The price of fuel increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.

In Nova Scotia, gas in the Halifax area went up three cents a litre. The minimum price is now $1.761 per litre.

Diesel jumped by 5.4 cents, the minimum is now $1.722.

After an increase earlier in the week, the price of gas on P.E.I. increased again, this time by 1.2 cents, to a minimum of $1.761.

Diesel on the Island is up 1.1 cents, the minimum price is now $1.758.

In New Brunswick, gas is up 1.3 cents to a maximum price of $1.754.

Diesel increased by 4.8 cents. The maximum price is now $1.782.

