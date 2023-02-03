Fuel spill at Irving gas station in Beechville contained: Halifax fire

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency were called to a fuel spill at an Irving gas station in Beechville, N.S., Friday morning.

District Chief Robert Hebb said the call came in around 10:47 a.m. reporting a "large fuel spill" at the gas station.

Once on scene, crews determined there was no leak, adding they assume a car overfilled and left the station.

"It ended up being a lot less than what was initially reported," said Hebb.

Hebb said crews laid absorbent material, which contained the spill.

A spokesperson for the Department of Environment and Climate Change (ECC) says the amount of fuel spilled is unknown at this time.

However, Hebb said a large spill, which this one was not considered to be, would normally involve more than 50 litres.

"I'm assuming that the gas station will look at their cameras to see if they can see what happened," said Hebb. "We were able to put down material and contain the spill."

The ECC says the cause is still being investigated, and adds the cleanup is almost complete.