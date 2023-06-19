Fuel tax relief decision expected Monday from Alberta government
Albertans will be learning Monday whether or not Premier Danielle Smith will extend measures that are seeing drivers save money every time they fuel up.
The United Conservative government first announced a 13-cent per litre savings on fuel on April 1, 2022.
At the time, then-premier Jason Kenney said the move would help Albertans where they "need it most."
"We are living through 30-year-high inflation," he said. "Alberta's government has listened to Albertans who are saying we need to take real action to reduce the cost of living."
The tax was brought back in fall 2022, but Smith removed it again this past January, extending it to July 1.
The government pledged to evaluate the strategy every quarter based on the price of oil.
Smith, along with Minister of Finance Nate Horner and Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf, are expected to share details on the update at 11:30 a.m.
