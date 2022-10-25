iHeartRadio

Fuel thefts lead to Hamilton, Ont., resident being arrested in Banff


An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.

Banff RCMP say charges have been laid against a man from Hamilton, Ontario, in connection with the theft of a vehicle and other property.

Officials say police executed a search warrant at a home on Marten Street following several reports of thefts of fuel and sporting goods.

A subsequent investigation recovered:

  • A vehicle, believed to be stolen in Ontario;
  • A kayak and Thule cargo box, believed stolen from a vehicle parked at a Banff-area ski resort;
  • Two bicycles, believed stolen in Banff and Canmore;
  • Sporting and camping equipment, believed stolen in Banff; and
  • Brass knuckles.

Andrew Meloche, 26, from Hamilton, is facing 27 offences, including:

  • Theft;
  • Possession of property obtained by crime;
  • Possession of methamphetamine;
  • Possession of a prohibited weapon; and
  • Failure to comply with a probation order.

Meloche was remanded into custody and is expected to appear in Canmore provincial court on Nov. 2.

12