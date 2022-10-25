Fuel thefts lead to Hamilton, Ont., resident being arrested in Banff
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Banff RCMP say charges have been laid against a man from Hamilton, Ontario, in connection with the theft of a vehicle and other property.
Officials say police executed a search warrant at a home on Marten Street following several reports of thefts of fuel and sporting goods.
A subsequent investigation recovered:
- A vehicle, believed to be stolen in Ontario;
- A kayak and Thule cargo box, believed stolen from a vehicle parked at a Banff-area ski resort;
- Two bicycles, believed stolen in Banff and Canmore;
- Sporting and camping equipment, believed stolen in Banff; and
- Brass knuckles.
Andrew Meloche, 26, from Hamilton, is facing 27 offences, including:
- Theft;
- Possession of property obtained by crime;
- Possession of methamphetamine;
- Possession of a prohibited weapon; and
- Failure to comply with a probation order.
Meloche was remanded into custody and is expected to appear in Canmore provincial court on Nov. 2.
-
Metro Vancouver's gas prices predicted to jump back over $2/LDrivers in Metro Vancouver may notice a price jump at the pumps Thursday as they're predicted to go above $2 per litre.
-
B.C. to make announcement on Indigenous child and family welfareB.C. is scheduled to make an announcement on Indigenous child and family welfare in the province Wednesday.
-
First Nations chiefs in Manitoba expected to vote in new leader of advocacy groupFirst Nations chiefs in Manitoba are expected to vote in a new leader of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs today after the organization removed its previous leader over sexual harassment allegations.
-
Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine is now available in Nova ScotiaPeople aged 12 and up can now book an appointment for Pfizer’s bivalent COVID-19 vaccine in Nova Scotia.
-
Timmins police looking for arson suspectTimmins police are looking for help with identifying someone in connection to a suspicious shed fire.
-
MTO says 'Don't veer for deer'Although collisions with wildlife happen year-round, the most dangerous conditions occur in October and November.
-
Monthly gas bills going up in ManitobaMonthly gas bills will be going up in Manitoba beginning in November.
-
Flu shot appointments open for Toronto residentsAppointments are now open for Toronto residents to book their free flu vaccinations.
-
Census figures show Atlantic provinces saw large influx of immigrantsThe latest release of data from Statistics Canada's 2021 census shows the proportion of recent immigrants settling in Atlantic Canada has almost tripled in 15 years.