Fugitive in hiding finally arrested

Windsor police have helped arrest a suspect wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for manslaughter in the death of a London, Ont., man and the seizure of over $82,000 in drugs.

In April 2023, members of the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into an individual suspected of trafficking drugs into Windsor.

Over time, investigators say they determined that the suspect in the case was 28-year-old Ali Fageer, a fugitive wanted for a fatal shooting in London.

On May 24, shortly before 3:30 p.m., members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) multi-agency task force located and arrested Fageer as he sat in a parked car in the area of Riverside Drive East and Parent Avenue.

During a search of the vehicle, officers say they recovered 331 grams of suspected fentanyl, a collapsible baton, two digital scales and $1,000 in cash.

Fageer was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to the homicide of Mark McCullagh, who was shot outside his London home in 2015. He pled guilty to manslaughter, armed robbery, and numerous other charges.

On Jan. 30, 2020, while on bail pending sentencing, he cut off his ankle monitor and went into hiding.

Fageer now faces an additional charge of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

“I want to commend the members of our DIGS Unit for their tremendous work in this investigation,” said Insp. David DeLuca. “This case is a prime example of how our members are working diligently to keep our community safe from the harms of illicit drug trade.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.