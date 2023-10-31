Fugitive may be armed, police in Sagamok warn

The public is being warned to be on the lookout for a fugitive who is in the area and could be armed, police in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation said Tuesday evening.

“Urgent safety message,” police said.

“Tristan Sago is wanted by police. If you have any information call 1-888-310-1122 or 911. DO NOT APPROACH. Male is likely in Sagamok and may have access to weapons.”

This story will be updated when new information is available.