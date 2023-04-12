Fugitive’s friend interferes with arrest in Blind River

A 59-year-old resident of Thessalon is facing multiple charges following an incident with police on Sunday.

Just after noon, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dealing with a wanted individual who was turning themselves in to police at the Blind River detachment on Causley Street in Blind River.

“While police were dealing with the wanted individual, the individual's friend attempted to interfere with the arrest,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

As a result of the incident, the friend was charged with two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

The 59-year-old is scheduled to appear in court in Elliot Lake on June 1 to answer to the charges.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.