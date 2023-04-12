Fugitive’s friend interferes with arrest in Blind River
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Dan Bertrand
A 59-year-old resident of Thessalon is facing multiple charges following an incident with police on Sunday.
Just after noon, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were dealing with a wanted individual who was turning themselves in to police at the Blind River detachment on Causley Street in Blind River.
“While police were dealing with the wanted individual, the individual's friend attempted to interfere with the arrest,” police said in a news release Tuesday.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
As a result of the incident, the friend was charged with two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest and obstructing a peace officer.
The 59-year-old is scheduled to appear in court in Elliot Lake on June 1 to answer to the charges.
None of the allegations has been proven in court.
-
Sault Area Hospital received Using Blood Wisely designationThe Sault Area Hospital has been recognized for its efforts to reduce inappropriate blood transfusions.
-
Three northern teens facing charges of child pornOntario Provincial Police in Elliot Lake have arrested and charged three teens, who are now facing several charges including child porn. It stems from a case of sharing intimate images over social media.
-
April is Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness MonthA flag representing organ and tissue donation is flying over city hall in Greater Sudbury to mark Organ and Tissue Donor Awareness Month.
-
Canadore College launches its clean water initiative strategy, looks to create safe drinking water for allCanadore College in North Bay is opening up what's called a ‘water teaching lodge’. This is part of the post-secondary institution’s larger commitment to a clean water initiative to help First Nations who do not have access to clean drinking water.
-
RCMP searching for teen girl missing from Stony Plain, Alta.Mounties west of Edmonton issued a missing persons alert Wednesday for 14-year-old Alexis Stevens.
-
Springer hits walkoff single in 10th inning win against Detroit TigersGeorge Springer drove in Danny Jansen with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 4-3 walkoff win over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre.
-
Georgian culinary students put creations up for grabsAfter months of hard work, some student chefs put their creations up for grabs tonight.
-
-
B.C. real estate: Here's what $2 million can buyIn northeastern B.C., $2 million can buy you an 11,000-square-foot lodge that sleeps 28 and boasts more than 100 acres of land. On Vancouver's west side, it can buy you a teardown or a townhouse, but not much else.