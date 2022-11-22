iHeartRadio

Fugitive Slave Chapel on the move


image.jpg

London’s Fugitive Slave Chapel is on the move.

Back in October, the concrete foundation for the structure was poured at Fanshawe Pioneer Village.

The 175-year-old building was erected on Thames Street and previously served as a terminus on the Underground Railroad which saw Black people in the U.S. flee to freedom in Canada.

Later converted to a residence, it remained on Thames Street until 2014 when it was moved to a lot next to Beth Emmanuel Church on Grey Street.

Fundraising to find the historic building a permanent home hit many roadblocks over the years but a a federal grant announced in Oct. was enough to keep the project moving.

The chapel is expected to be on display to the public in spring 2023.

12