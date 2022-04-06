Fugitive with 10 warrants caused multi-vehicle crash after fleeing from officers: Vancouver police

A Surrey man who had several Canada-wide warrants for his arrest could face multiple charges after he reportedly fled from police and caused a multi-vehicle crash in Vancouver Tuesday.

The Vancouver Police Department said in a statement Wednesday an officer was near Main Street and Terminal Avenue when he tried to stop a car. The driver of that car, police said, was allegedly a 29-year-old man with 10 warrants, including for firearms and drug trafficking.

"The driver allegedly fled in the vehicle, striking multiple other cars before colliding with a building near Quebec Street and East 2nd Avenue," the VPD's statement said, adding that the driver may now face charges related to dangerous driving and flight from police.

"He then allegedly ran away from the crashed car and was arrested a short distance away by a Vancouver police K9 officer."

The crash caused severe damage to multiple vehicles and led to road closures in the area. Police said three people were taken to hospital. A 34-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman had head and possible internal injures. A 20-year-old woman was also hurt, though her injuries were less severe, police said.

Police said the suspect was also taken to hospital after being apprehended by a police dog. B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, has been notified of the incident.