Full coverage of Manitoba's 2022 civic election
Staff
CTVNews.ca
Update: This live stream has now ended
As voters head to the polls and votes are counted, the CTV News Decision Desk will be delivering live results throughout election night.
- MANITOBA CIVIC ELECTIONS 2022: See the latest updates and in-depth coverage
- Get breaking news alerts to your phone and email by downloading our app and subscribing to our newsletter
- Election results for top jobs in Winnipeg and Brandon, and around Manitoba
You can watch the full CTV News Winnipeg election special online, sharing breaking election results and stories in Winnipeg and across Manitoba.
You can follow along with the CTV News Live Blog to get updates from our reporters in the field and breaking news as it happens.
-
Surging demand on Alberta's food banks: Food Banks CanadaThe cost of groceries across Canada is up 11.4 per cent compared to 2021, the most significant increase recorded since August 1981, and more and more Albertans are turning to food banks for help.
-
-
'Farm to plate': Sask. family opens farm to students learning about agricultureA Saskatchewan family opened up their farm to students of the Good Spirit School Division (GSSD) to help teach them about the agriculture industry Wednesday.
-
Cooler temps settle into the regionA much cooler start to the day in Windsor-Essex as more fall-like temperatures settle in across the region.
-
West wind for Calgary's 5-day forecastClosing out October: warm, dry conditions
-
Suncor to acquire Teck Resources' stake in Fort Hills oilsands project for $1BSuncor Energy Inc. will buy out Teck Resources Ltd.'s 21.3 per cent stake in the Fort Hills oilsands project for approximately $1 billion, the two companies announced late Wednesday.
-
Cooler fall weather returns to Ottawa on ThursdayEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 10 C.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by Saskatoon Transit busOne person has died after being struck by a Saskatoon Transit bus Wednesday evening.
-
Nugent-Hopkins leads Oilers to 3-1 win over BluesRyan Nugent-Hopkins scored his 200th career goal to break a tie in the third period, Stuart Skinner stopped 35 shots, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Wednesday night.