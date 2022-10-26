iHeartRadio

Full coverage of Manitoba's 2022 civic election


image.jpg

Update: This live stream has now ended

As voters head to the polls and votes are counted, the CTV News Decision Desk will be delivering live results throughout election night.

You can watch the full CTV News Winnipeg election special online, sharing breaking election results and stories in Winnipeg and across Manitoba.

You can follow along with the CTV News Live Blog to get updates from our reporters in the field and breaking news as it happens.

12