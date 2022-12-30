Full day parole granted for one of the men convicted in 1992 McDonald's murders in N.S.

One of the men convicted in the 1992 McDonald's murders in Sydney River, N.S., has been granted full day parole.

Freeman McNeil received a life sentence for his involvement in the murders, which happened on May 7, 1992.

During the armed robbery turned deadly, three employees were killed and a fourth was left critically injured.

Cathy Burroughs' brother, Neil, was one of the three employees murdered that day 30 years ago. She says the decision is one she is not happy with.

“There are two of them now going to be free and having a life. I know four individuals who probably would have loved to have spent the last 30 years with their families,” said Burroughs.

Burroughs says she was told over the phone by a parole board spokesperson that McNeil has a low-to-moderate likelihood of committing another violent crime.

She was also made aware that he will be released to a halfway house and then eventually to his wife in Montreal.

“Neil would have had a good life, if he had been allowed to live and people didn't think his life meant nothing. It's just disheartening,” said Burroughs.

Derek Wood and Freeman MacNeil were both charged and convicted of first-degree murder.

The third suspect, Darren Muise, avoided trial by pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Muise is now free, while Wood, who remains locked up, is the only one of the three that Burroughs says has shown remorse.

“Anything that they do, the families have to be notified. So, if it's the only thing that lets them know I’m still here and I haven't forgotten, I’m OK with that too,” said Burroughs.

It’s another chapter to a crime that will always be remembered.