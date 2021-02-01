The National Capital Commission has announced that the entire length of the Rideau Canal Skateway will be open for skating as of Tuesday morning.

"It’s been a long, long, long, LONG time coming, but the full length of the Rideau Canal Skateway will finally open tomorrow morning, at 8 a.m.," the NCC said in a tweet. "Get ready to skate the 7.8 km!"

The first 2.4 km of the Skateway opened for the season last Thursday. Another 3.3 km opened on Sunday.

Last season, a stretch of the canal never opened for skating. The area between Rideau Street and Laurier Avenue remained closed for the entire 50th skating season, which had 31 official skating days.

The Rideau Canal Skateway does not have food and drink stands or skate rentals this year because of COVID-19, and skaters are asked to only use the Skateway if they live close by. The NCC says this is consistent with Ontario's stay-at-home order and pointed out that there are many skating facilities all around the city that are open for local use.

A list of other skating rinks open in Ottawa is available at Ottawa.ca